  BJP leader Zulfiqar Qureshi shot dead in Delhi's Nandanagri area

BJP leader Zulfiqar Qureshi shot dead in Delhi's Nandanagri area

A man has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Monday. The man has been identified as BJP worker and RTI activist Zulfiqar Qureshi.
BJP Leader Zulfiqar Qureshi Shot Dead Delhi Nandanagri Area Son Stabbed Brutally

