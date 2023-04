Updated on: April 19, 2023 22:45 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Who are those playing 'communal card' in the name of Atique Ahmed against CM Yogi?

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed. Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter. But a new business has started in the name of these three. Some leaders are planning to keep the issue of Atiq Ashraf and Assad alive till 2024