Updated on: December 16, 2021 16:04 IST

Sonali Kulkarni opens up about her web-series 'The Whistleblower'

In an exclusive chat with India TV, actress Sonali Kulkarni opened up about her upcoming web-series 'The Whistleblower'. She also revealed what's new about the show and how she pulled off the role. She will be seen playing the role of the editor of a news channel in this show.