Sunday, June 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Visit Aungari Sun Temple of Bihar today

Astrology Videos

Visit Aungari Sun Temple of Bihar today

Aungari Sun Temple is built in Nalanda at a place called Aungari. It is believed that this historical temple was built in the 3rd century BC. Built on the banks of a famous pond, this temple is a symbol of the culture and art of Bihar.
Sun Temple Bihar Temple Mandir Darshan

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X