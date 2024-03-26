SP is likely to replace Moradabad Lok Sabha candidate ST Hasan with Ruchi Veera: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Moradabad Lok Sabha MP ST Hasan

Samajwadi Party is likely to change its candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh, said the sources, adding Akhilesh Yadav's party may field Ruchi Veera, replacing ST Hasan. The Samajwadi Party has given Form B to Veera from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, they added.

Senior SP leader Azam Khan is behind the change of candidate. The sources said he was angry with the candidature of sitting MP Hasan.

The sources said Veera's name can be announced in the next SP candidates' list. Ruchi Veera is considered a prominent member of Azam Khan's camp.

Earlier on Sunday, SP had made Deepak Saini its candidate from Bijnor in place of Yashveer Singh. Deepak Saini is the son of SP MLA from Noorpur, Ram Avtar Saini.

SP has so far declared candidates for 48 seats

Meanwhile, SP, one of the most prominent partners of the 'I.N.D.I.A bloc' in Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 MPs to Parliament, so far released its seventh list, announcing candidates for 48 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, as part of seat-sharing deal, 17 seats were given to Congress, while one seat (Bhadohi) was left for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

SP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and won five seats in the state, while 10 seats went to BSP's account and RLD did not open its account.

