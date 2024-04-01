Supreme Court allows Hindu worship to continue at Gyanvapi premises

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petitions filed by the Muslim side in Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, thus, allowing the Hindu community to continue worship at the cellar. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed their petition as well.

The appeals were filed before the high court by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee, responsible for managing the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. This ruling marked a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque, with implications for its management and religious activities moving forward.