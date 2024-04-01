Monday, April 01, 2024
     
Supreme Court allows Hindu worship to continue at Gyanvapi premises

Edited By: Hritika Mitra New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2024 15:36 IST
Gyanvapi mosque
Image Source : FILE Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petitions filed by the Muslim side in Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, thus, allowing the Hindu community to continue worship at the cellar. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed their petition as well. 

The appeals were filed before the high court by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee, responsible for managing the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. This ruling marked a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque, with implications for its management and religious activities moving forward.

 

