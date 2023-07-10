Watch: Couple recreates Shahid-Kareena's Tum Se Hi song from Jab We Met; netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TWITTER Couple dances on Jab We Met's popular number Tum Se Hi on the streets.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer cult-classic flick Jab We Met is one of the most loved romantic comedy films of all time. Even the characters of Aditya and Geet are still in the minds of youngsters. Films' songs must also be credited for the success of the film as each track was a chartbuster at the time. Fans are still not over those songs and one such example is of a couple who recreated the romantic song Tum Se Hi.

A Twitter user shared the video, following which it went viral on social media. The user is named Anu, who captioned the clip and wrote, ''This Or Nothing, Najar na lge.'' In the video, the couple is dancing to the tunes of the song in the same manner as the OGs did. Like the original song, which is shot in the heavy rain, the couple is seen shaking a leg in the rainfall.

Watch the video:

The video went viral instantly and attracted comments in huge numbers. While some questioned and asked whether this type of love still exists or is it just for the views, many of the users applauded their expression of love in public.

One user wrote, ''The fact that these people are doing all this in front of camera makes it less romantic and more about getting tractions on social media.''

''Bass ye dekh k he I again started believing in love,'' wrote another.

A few Twitter users also made fun of the couple in the frame. Here're some of their comments.

