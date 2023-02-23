Viral Video: Man blames PM Modi after reaching wrong airport terminal, gets trolled

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IUJJAWALTRIVEDI Man blames PM Modi after reaching wrong airport terminal

Trending News: A man named Ujjawal Trivedi posted a video on Twitter complaining about Akasa Air and blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inconvenience at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Trivedi claimed that his 'ticket' showed that his flight was from the international airport, but when he arrived, he was told that it was from the domestic terminal.

He also mentioned PM Modi, Vishwaguru, and G-20 in his rant. However, Twitter users quickly discovered that Trivedi's boarding pass and ticket clearly indicated that his flight was from the T1 terminal, and that the correct information was available on his e-ticket and boarding pass.

Watch the viral video of man’s rant after reaching wrong airport terminal here:

Many people found Trivedi's complaint amusing, and some suggested that he could have easily found the terminal information by googling his flight number. After Trivedi's video went viral with over 468k views, he was brutally trolled by netizens.

"This guy doesn't even know how to read the Air ticket, or how to find out the right Terminal he needs to enter and he is commenting on G20. Ideally, he should seek a refund from his educational institution," a man named Rishi Bagree wrote in the comments. "PM Modi should resign," another user joked.

Despite the criticism, Trivedi issued another video stating that both Akasa Air and GoIbibo had accepted their mistakes, and that he mentioned PM Modi's name to raise awareness about issues faced by common people

