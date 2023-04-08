Viral Video: Adorable dog ‘best friends’ reconnect on FaceTime, melt hearts of netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dog ‘best friends’ FaceTime

Trending News: In a heartwarming viral video, two adorable pups, Rollo and Sadie, were caught reconnecting via FaceTime. The video, which was initially posted on the TikTok page @rolloandsadie, shows Rollo, a Rottweiler/Shepherd mix, catching up with his best friend Sadie, a Huskie/Shepherd mix. Rollo's reaction to seeing Sadie on the screen was a mixture of happiness, confusion, and disbelief, as he whined and wagged his tail excitedly. Sadie responded with a long-operatic howl, expressing her joy at seeing Rollo again. The bond between the two furry friends was on clear display and could not be contained by either of them, as their owners laughed in shock at their interaction.

The video has since gone viral, amassing over 22 million views and six million likes since its posting on TikTok on April 1. In a follow-up video, it was revealed that Rollo and Sadie's "moms" moved into the same house in 2020 during the pandemic, and they became instant best friends. Unfortunately, Rollo had to move three hours away after two years of inseparable friendship. Though the transition was difficult, the two furry friends and their owners regularly FaceTime and meet up for "fun adventures." From all the videos of the two posted on their account, it's clear that they will always be the best of pup buds.

The comment section of their videos is full of pulled heartstrings and adorable reactions, with some even evaluating their own friendships compared to Rollo and Sadie's. One user joked, "Long distance relationship," while another asked, "Tell me why these two dogs are better at expressing emotions & listening to each other than most humans." Others commented on their conversation skills, with one user writing, "They're really good listeners. I like how they take turns sharing their feelings." Another user wrote, "A whole new meaning to 'zoomies.'"

Watch the viral video of dog ‘best friends’ talking on FaceTime here:

