Twitter's top manager changes bio to 'unemployed' after being fired amid Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout

Twitter's head of revenue product Bruce Falck who was fired by CEO Parag Agrawal as the company gears up for Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition to close later this fall changed his Twitter bio to 'Unemployed'. He was joined by Twitter's general manager, Kayvon Beykpour to say goodbye to the company. Both the ex-employees took to their respective Twitter handles to announce their exit from SpaceX CEO's newly bought organization.

Kayvon Beykpour who is currently on his paternity leave shared that leaving the company was not his decision. "I'm leaving the company after over 7 years. The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction," he said in a Twitter thread.

In a now-deleted tweet, Bruce Falck also mentioned, "I'll clarify that I too was fired by (Parag)."

"I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you ALL for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do so get back to work, I can’t wait to see what you build #TIF," he said.

He went on to thank his team members in a separate Twitter thread. "I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport," he added.

Parag responded to his tweet saying, "Thanks for everything you have done for Twitter - your impact will be felt for a long time, by many people. On a personal note, it has been so great to see how you have always led with your heart, with relentless focus, and a deep care for our teams."

Meanwhile, rumors were rife that Indian-origin CEO will have to step down after Elon Musk took over the company. Putting an end to all these speculations, Agrawal has said that "despite the noise" coming from Musk after his successful $44 billion takeover of the company, he and the entire team will continue to do the job to change Twitter for the better.