Man casually plays with box full of baby anacondas as they bite him. Watch

Most people would be scared to go near one little snake or even a lizard, so how would they react if they ever come across a lot of slithering little serpents? They would definitely not be as calm as this man. American YouTuber and founder and president of Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., Jay Brewer, recently shared a video on Instagram where he is seen interacting with many young anacondas.

"Wow we are talking wild little baby anacondas. You need to realize it's a jungle out there when your a new born baby snake and all the animals are looking at you like spaghetti lol. So they need to born with a protective instinct but luckily they relax when the realize that they are not in the food chain any more," Jay wrote in the caption.

"They are beautiful and in a short time they will settle in and relax but until then wow they are a hand full. They originated in South America and these are yellow anaconda's and don't get giant like the infamous green anaconda that can get well over 25 feet. These yellows get about 10 to 12 feet and can have up to 60 babies pretty feisty little noodles," the caption further read.

Watch the viral video of man playing with bunch of baby anacondas below:

The reel has racked up over 2.4 million views and 143k likes. The video left Instagram users stunned as to how calm and composed Jay was even while the snakelets were trying to bite him.

Jay Brewer is a renowned breeder of reticulated pythons, especially known for his unique morphs, or variations in colour and pattern. He boasts an impressive following of over 6 million on Instagram

