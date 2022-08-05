Love wins over war: Russian man marries his Ukrainian lover in India; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Love triumphs: Russian man marries Ukrainian lover

Russia and Ukraine are at war after Russia launched a massive invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Millions of Ukrainians fled the country as a result of the war. While the war doesn't seem to cease, a Russian national, Sergei Novikov, tied the knot with his Ukrainian lover, Elona Bramoka on August 2 in a traditional Hindu wedding in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, overlooking the deadly war raging between the two nations.

In a video shared by ANI, the cross-border couple can be seen following all the Hindu rituals. Elona donned a red and gold lehenga, while Sergei was dressed in a maroon kurta-pyjama and Nehru jacket. Also, it shows the couple exchanging vows in the Hindu tradition as a priest chants mantras. Interestingly, locals were also seen attending the wedding. Later in the video, we also get to see the couple seated in mandap and performing all of the rituals the traditional way, as well as Sergei applying vermilion to Elona. According to reports, the wedding was hosted by the locals in Dharamsala who conducted all of the rituals, including Elona's Kanyadan.

Netizens reaction

After the video went viral, the internet went into a frenzy. Netizens expressed pride in their country's diversity and traditions, showering the newlyweds with best wishes. People also went on to express their delight, asserting that only India could bring the two warring nations back together.

A Twitter user wrote: ''Congratulations, Sergei and Elona! The best that can happen to anyone has happened to you, you are in love and married. My best wishes for a long lovely married life to both of you". While another user wrote, "Only India can unite #Russia and #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar’’.

The marriage of Sergei and Elona has restored people's faith in the maxim that love sees no boundaries. The two overcame a blazing conflict during such a cross-border crisis and proved that love triumphs in the end.

