'Playboy' poker player Dan Bilzerian goes from 'I finally did it' to 'marriage is trap' within 10 days

'Playboy' poker player Dan Bilzerian, popular on social media for his extravagant lifestyle surrounded by women, stoked rumours of his wedding recently when he shared a picture suited up and walking down the aisle with a model. While many expressed surprise over the sudden 'marriage' announcement by Bilzerian, many did not believe him. Now, within 10 days of announcing his 'wedding' with model Hailey Grice, Bilzerian shared another video on Instagram writing, "Marriage is a trap, stay single, smoke (sic)."

Dan Bilzerian marriage goes kaput within 10 days?

Bilzerian and Grice's 'marriage' picture shared on July 25 had baffled many. Now, Bilzerian advocated the single life by posting a video in which he was surrounded by bikini-clad models. His popularity on Instagram had risen for such videos and now, despite getting 'married' he has shared another such video which emphasised that he is 'single'. Does this mean that his 'marriage' has ended? If indeed that is the case, it would be record time for a wedding to go kaput.

Dan Bilzerian's viral 'marriage' picture

Dan Bilzerian, the popular poker player, who has more than 33.5 million followers on Instagram, announced the news of his 'wedding' by sharing a picture from his big day. The image went viral quickly and got more than 4.5 million likes and thousands of comments. In the pic, Bilzerian was seen walking down the aisle with his 'wife'. Bilzerian was dressed in a black suit and Grice opted for a satin dress for her big day. Bilzerian shared the picture on social media writing, "I finally did it (sic)."

Netizens have funny reactions to Dan Bilzerian's 'breakup'

Much like Dan Bilzerian's 'marriage' pic, his breakup announcement has left the netizens in splits. Those who thought his marriage would not last stood corrected. Reacting to Bilzerian's video with models, one Instagram user wrote, "Bro got all hoes lmao living the life (sic)." Another one commented, "There is no one to tell this, bro, why did you get married (sic)?"

