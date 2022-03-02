Ukraine's prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife Olena Zelenska is a screenwriter. Know more about First Lady

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OLENAZELENSKA_OFFICIAL Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his wife Olena Zelenska

Highlights Olena Zelenska became the First Lady of Ukraine in 2019

Zelenska has shown support to women who have taken up arms in fighting off Russians

Zelenska is a screenwriter, credited for writing the comedy show Servant of the People

Fighting continues as Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine has entered the seventh day, while reportedly, a new round of peace talks is to take place. Ukraine's former actors, young athletes and even sports legends have taken up arms to defend their nation in the war against Russia. Even the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has taken up arms to defend his country and refused offers from the West for safe access for himself and his family.

Meanwhile, an Instagram post was shared by Zelenskyy's wife Olena Zelenska in which she claimed to be at an undisclosed location with their two children, waiting for the uncertainty to pass over. She wrote, "I will not have panic and tears. I will be calm and confident. My children are looking at me. I will be next to them. And next to my husband. And with you (sic)."

This post received many supportive comments and netizens also praised the courage that she showed in these difficult times. Many now want to know more about Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine.

Who is Olena Zelenska?

Zelenska is a screenwriter. As per a report, she has studied architecture but switched careers at some point in her life. After focusing her energies on writing, she worked as a writer on her husband's Ukrainian comedy show Servant of the People. Zelenskyy played the President of Ukraine (per People.com). The show ran for three seasons. Together, they also founded Kvartal 95 Studio.

Zelenska and Zelenskyy's love story

As per report, Zelenska and Zelenskyy met during college. Zelenskyy was a law student who dreamed of being a successful comedian, which he eventually did become. Before 2014, Zelenskyy made a career in acting and comedy.

Husband's political ambition

Zelenskyy took the political plunge in 2014 and won the election by securing 73 percent votes in the 2019 elections. He defeated Petro Poroshenko. Reportedly, Zelenska disapproved of her husband's move to get into politics.

Zelenska's causes

After becoming the First Lady of Ukraine, Zelenska has used the stage to raise conversation on children's health, gender equality, child nutrition system, equal opportunities for all Ukrainians and cultural diplomacy.

Zelenska's stand on war with Russia

Zelenska believes that Ukraine will emerge victorious in the war against Russia. She also said that she is proud of Ukranian women who are fighting in this war. "There will be spring, there will be victory, there will be Ukraine!" she posted on Instagram.