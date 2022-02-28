Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's old video dancing on TV show goes viral amid tensions with Russia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ZELENSKYYUA/@ABUGHAZALEHKAT Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Before taking the charge of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used to be a comedian and an actor. Back in 2006, he was very popular and here's the proof! Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, an old video of him has gone viral over social media. In 2006, he participated in a Television show 'Dancing with the Stars'. Not just this, Zelenskyy was reportedly declared the winner of the dancing reality show. Now, a compilation video of the President performing his dance routines with partner Olena Shoptenko has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was seen grooving like a pro. "So, apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining," reads the caption of the viral post on Twitter.

Soon, Netizens flooded the comment section, heaping praise on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A user said, "I’m just going to be honest and say that I think most women have a crush on Zelenskyy." Another said, "I love Zelensky! What a character! But someone should send this clip to Putin and tell him you're losing to this guy."

For the unversed, Zelensky has refused to leave Ukraine along with his family amid a war situation. It is reeling under a tense situation after Russia a military operation against the country on February 24. Ukrainian forces put up fierce resistance to slow the advance of the larger and more powerful Russian military closing in on the capital. A senior U.S. defense official said more than half of the Russian combat power that was massed along Ukraine’s borders had entered the country.