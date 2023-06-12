This Punjabi puppy's life vlogs are the funniest & cutest thing on internet right now. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Punjabi puppy's life vlogs

Trending News: Have you ever noticed how the internet is filled with delightful dog videos that capture the hearts of millions? These precious canines and their amusing antics are recorded and shared by their loving owners. Today, we want to introduce you to a new furry internet sensation that is rapidly gaining popularity. Meet Cheerio, a small Chow Chow puppy residing in the United States with his Indian family.

A particular video showcasing Cheerio's daily activities has gone viral. Not only is Cheerio incredibly adorable to behold, but what truly stands out is the Punjabi commentary accompanying the video. This commentary, filled with lively discussions about butter chicken and the importance of regular naps, perfectly complements the visuals. It's so captivating that you'll find yourself watching the video repeatedly, unable to resist its charm.

Watch the viral video here:

Are you already smitten by this fluffy ball of joy? Well, you're not alone. A significant portion of the internet has already fallen head over heels for Cheerio. He even has his own dedicated Instagram account where you can follow all of his adventures. On this account, you'll also find another video featuring similar hilarious commentary.

Netizens have expressed their adoration for this little pup, filling the comments section with an outpouring of love and affection. "My god i have watched these videos 6 times already," a user commented. "Get this dog butter chicken," another wrote. "Oh man this is so cute series. Please give him some butter chicken and naan," a third added.

