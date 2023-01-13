Miss Universe 2023: Internet is gobsmacked by Miss Ukraine's empowering outfit

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MISSUNIVERSE Miss Universe 2023: Internet is gobsmacked

Miss Universe 2023: Viktoria Apanasenko, who is representing Ukraine in the 71st Miss Universe contest, absolutely amazed everyone with the outfit she donned for the national costume round. The 28-year-old unveiled the "Warrior of Light" costume in the contest, which took place on Wednesday, January 11, in New Orleans, US. Her performance video has spread on the internet like wildfire, and people can't stop praising her.

"Warrior of Light" is the title Victoria Apanasenko gave to her national costume, which she used as an opportunity to spread strength and light. Apanasenko explains the message and hope she wants to convey while wearing her national costume in an Instagram post. "The "Warrior of Light" costume is a personification of the inner strength of Ukrainians, our courage, determination, and love for the freedom that is flowing in our veins. While creating this costume, we wanted to put the idea that war cannot break our strength and discolor our hearts. Even blazing, Ukraine will be reborn like a phoenix and will shine with bright rays of kindness and faith. It also symbolizes every woman who is fighting for her rights, freedom, and her future. Each of us is The Warrior of Light, " she wrote.

Her performance video is doing the rounds on the internet. It has garnered several reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Gorgeous and powerful. Exactly how I see Ukraine - a warrior of the light." Another user commented, "Miss Ukraine wears the St. Michael warrior outfit very well. A nice blend of female and male energies."

A third user wrote, "Absolutely stunning dress. A perfect example of resistance and victory."

Many people complimented Viktoria and proclaimed her to be the outright winner. Meanwhile, Miss Universe is set to take place on January 14, with over 80 countries from around the world competing for the title.

