Massive brawl erupts at Chicago airport as passengers pull hair, throw punches. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chicago airport brawl

Trending News: A viral video capturing a violent fight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has garnered widespread attention on social media. The incident, which unfolded in the baggage claim area, involved a significant number of individuals and originated from a verbal dispute during the deplaning process.

According to reports from Fox32, the fight involved at least a dozen people and erupted when two individuals assaulted a 24-year-old woman. Authorities have identified the arrested individuals as 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks. They now face a misdemeanour battery charge and have been arrested by police.

The clip being circulated on Twitter shows a chaotic scene in the lower level of Terminal 3, where multiple individuals engage in physical altercations. Footage of the brawl shows one person aggressively pouncing on another, while a man wearing a green t-shirt launches himself onto an opponent, striking with a force resembling that of a wrestler. Additionally, a group of women can be seen on the floor, pulling each other's hair in the midst of the commotion.

Watch the viral video here:

As of now, the police have not released further details about the incident. However, the Chicago Department of Aviation issued a statement emphasizing their unwavering commitment to safety and security. They underscored their close collaboration with federal partners, the Chicago Police Department, and their continuous efforts to ensure the safety of all individuals within O'Hare and Midway International Airports.

Read More Trending News