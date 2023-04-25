Man's graceful dance to Billo Rani makes netizens fan of his adaayein. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM man gracefully dancing to Billo Rani

Trending News: Social media is full of talented people showing off their skills, from makeup gurus to amateur singers and mimickers. But every now and then, a video comes along that blows everyone's minds and becomes an instant hit. And that's exactly what happened with the viral video of Adhikary Somu Kunal dancing to Billo Rani from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

In the video shared by @dumbest_man1811 on Instagram, we see Adhikary's incredible kathak dance skills as he gracefully moves to the beats of the song. The caption on the post says it all: "No comparison of steps." And we couldn't agree more. Adhikary's dance moves are on point, and the way he synchronizes them with the music is simply mesmerizing. As the video goes on, you can see the people around Adhikary cheering and applauding him, clearly impressed by his talent.

And it's no surprise that the video has gone viral, racking up over 81k views in just two days. People are loving it, with over 2,500 likes and numerous comments praising Adhikary's skills. One person wrote, "Who is this person? Such a beautiful choreography." Another said, "Just became a new fan of this talented person. Would like to see more videos of him." And a third added, "Just mind-blowing dance."

Watch the viral video of man gracefully dancing to Billo Rani here:

