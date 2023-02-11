Makeup artist recreates SRK's Pathaan look on herself, netizens are impressed. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@STUCK.IN.A.PARADISE Makeup artist's transformation into Pathaan's SRK

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been a huge success at the box office and among the fans. The blockbuster film has been the talk of the town since its release. Whether it's 'Besharam Rang' or 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', the songs are all the rage on social media and SRK fans are often seen grooving to them on social media.

Now, a video is going viral where an Indian makeup artist transformed herself into SRK's character from Pathaan. A Canada-based makeup artist named Dikshita Jindal posted a video on Instagram where she showed how she transformed herself into Shah Rukh Khan.

The clip begins with Dikshita applying her makeup while the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' plays in the background. After several cuts, she appears as a complete replica of the Bollywood star. "Makeup Transformation into the PATHAAN look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video," the MUA wrote in the caption.

Watch the viral video of the makeup artist's transformation into Pathaan's SRK here:

The reel has racked up over 6.9 million views and 492k likes. Instagram users absolutely loved Dikshita's epic makeup transformation and flooded the comments with praise for her amazing skills. "Super," a user commented. "You are too good," another user wrote. "Pura insta hila diya," a third user wrote

Read More Trending News