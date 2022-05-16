Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAIJANT/SAMBITASH2 Mahesh Babu trolled for endorsing pan masala brand; netizens take jibe over 'Bollywood can't afford' remark

Mahesh Babu is counted as one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. His latest release titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has been receiving praises not just in terms of reviews but also in box office figures. Well, just before the release of his film, the actor landed in controversy after his statement 'Bollywood can't afford me' caught everyone's eyes. And now it seems that netizens have got another reason to troll him. Yes, that's true! Twitter is filled with mockery tweets over the actor for promoting a pan masala advertisement last year. The ad was shot in 2021 and also featured Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The trollers have brought forth his old pictures from the campaign and bashed him by taking jibe over his previous statement.

For those unversed, Mahesh during the event said, "I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier."

Later, a clarification was issued that read, "Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places."

For those unversed, the 46-year-old star made his acting debut long back in 1989 as a child artist in his father's film Poratam. He is the son of Telegu actor Krishna. Mahesh made his silver screen debut with Raja Kumarudu (1999) opposite Preity Zinta. For the unversed, Mahesh has delivered blockbuster movies like Businessman, Srimanthudu, Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, among others.