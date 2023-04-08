‘Bari barsi khatan gaya si…’: Korean groom's baraat dance at his Punjabi wedding goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Korean groom's baraat dance at his Punjabi wedding

Trending News: Indian weddings are famous for their grandeur and extravagance. They are a sight to behold with their lively and colorful festivities. During a Punjabi wedding, the groom and his guests, known as the baraat, dance to the beats of dhol and participate in 'boliyan', which are Punjabi couplets that start with ‘bari barsi khatan gaya si…’. A recent video going viral on social media shows a South Korean groom dressed up like an Indian dulha and dancing to Punjabi 'boli' during his desi wedding.

The groom in the video is Jimin, who is seen dressed in a traditional 'sherwani' and seated on a horse while a man sings the Punjabi 'boli' "Baari barsi khatan gya si," calling him a “Korean jeeja.” After the man finishes reciting his 'boli,' Jimin is seen dancing along to the dhol beats. The clip was shared on Instagram by his wife Shivangi, who expressed her gratitude to her colleagues for the celebration and her boli partner, Aman Oberoi.

Watch the viral video of Korean groom dancing to Punjabi boli in his baarat:

The video has received over 4.6 million views and 526k likes on Instagram, and users have praised Jimin for embracing his wife’s culture. Many have expressed their joy and appreciation for seeing a South Korean groom participate in Indian wedding traditions.

In addition to the 'boli' dance, Jimin and Shivangi also danced to the popular Korean song 'Gangnam Style' at their wedding.

The couple's videos have received a lot of attention and praise from users who admire their love story and the joy they bring to their celebrations. "Jimin jiju is sooo kind he embraced and enjoyed our rituals with such vigour," a user wrote. "Did he understand the context? Or just vibed with the flow," another commented. A third added, "Congratulations to you guys! Wish you all the happiness in future." A fourth user wrote, "Punjabi boli = happiness even if jija ji is Korean".

Read More Trending News