Kili and Neema Paul lip-sync to Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram, singer loves it. Watch

Trending News: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema have gained popularity on Instagram for their entertaining Reels, where they lip-sync and sometimes dance to Hindi movie songs. One of their recent videos, lip-syncing to a popular song from the upcoming movie 'Adipurush', has become a viral sensation.

In this new clip, Kili and Neema chose to sing 'Ram Siya Ram', originally performed by Sachet-Parampara. Kili Paul shared the video a few days ago, and it has quickly gained traction, accumulating over 1.4 million likes and 7.7 million views. Even singer Sachet Tandon, who performed the original song, was impressed and commented with a heart emoji.

Netizens were enthralled by the performance and flooded the comment section with various reactions. Some expressed their admiration by posting heart and fire emojis, while others praised the video as "outstanding". One user wrote, "You just stole every Sanatani's heart. Jai Shree Ram." Another commented, "@kili_paul, this is the most beautiful reel you have made, brother. Lots of love from India, Jai Shree Ram." Another user expressed their appreciation, saying, "It's lovely... God blessed both of you... Jai Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman." A fourth commenter added, "Outstanding performance, bro."

Kili Paul and Neema Paul frequently share their dance and singing videos on Instagram, often showcasing their skills to popular Bollywood songs and other Indian tracks. Their entertaining content has garnered a substantial following and continues to captivate viewers with each new video.

