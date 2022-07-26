Elon Musk shares pic partying with Sergey Brin amid reports of affair with his wife

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ELON MUSK Elon Musk with Sergey Brin

After dismissing a report claiming that Elon Musk had an affair with billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, the Tesla CEO shared a photo of himself partying with Brin. He sent the photo to the New York Post late hours after the WSJ reported that Elon-Nicole's alleged affair led to Brin filing for divorce and ended his longtime friendship with Musk. "That was Sergey and me yesterday afternoon!" wrote Elon Musk. The picture showed him laughing and enjoying for the camera with Brin.

Elon Musk denies report of an affair with Nicole Shanahan

Tesla CEO recently denied the reports by WSJ, which claimed that Musk and Shanahan met at an Art Basel event in Miami and went on to be romantically involved. He completely denied the reports, calling them "total bs." He wrote, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night."

Musk said he has seen Brin's wife twice in three years, both times in the presence of other people, and there was "nothing romantic" between the pair. "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he added. Musk followed up his denial with claims that the publication has engaged in "character assassination" numerous times before and alleged that "none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!" Also Read: 'Haven't had sex in ages': Elon Musk on affair rumors with Google co-founder's wife

The report also alleged that the affair happened after Musk's breakup with partner and singer Grimes in September 2021. While denying all the claims, Musk also said that he hasn't had sex in the longest time. "Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)," he replied to another tweet.

Musk is clearly disappointed with the media after reading such allegations about him. "The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks. Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization," he tweeted. Also Read: Elon Musk’s dad confirms secret second child with his stepdaughter: 'We are on earth to reproduce'

Not only this, a few weeks ago, several reports surfaced online that stated Musk had secretly fathered twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's company Neuralink.Meanwhile, Musk is currently locked in a legal battle with Twitter after he dropped a bid to purchase the social media company.

