Elon Musk: Justine Musk, Amber Heard to Natasha Bassett, romantic relationships of the Twitter owner

Billionaire and tech leader Elon Musk has once again got the business corridors murmuring. Late night on Monday, it was announced that he bought the microblogging site Twitter in a USD 44 billion (Rs 3,36,927 crore) bid. Twitter announced late on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Musk. With this move, Musk has once again become the talking point among the masses. Musk's dating history has always been discussed too. On and off, his relationships have also been with entertainment industry celebrities.

Justine Musk

Justine was Musk's first wife. The couple was married between 2000 and 2008. They share five children together-- a set of twins-- Griffin and Xavier Musk-- and a set of triplets-- Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk. She is an author and has published books like Bloodangel, Lord of Bones and Uninvited.

Talulah Riley

After filing for divorce from Justine, Musk moved on with supermodel and actress Talulah Riley. They married in 2010. However, the couple hit a rough patch in 2014 when they divorced at Musk’s request. The pair reconciled and remarried 18 months later only for Riley to file for divorce in 2016.

Amber Heard

In 2016, heard had filed for divorce from Johhny Depp and got a restraining order against him. Musk had separated from his second wife Talulah Riley around the same time. Both Musk and Heard got together and started dating for some time. In 2020, during a trial in the UK, Depp would accuse Heard and Musk of having a 'threesome' involving Cara Delevingne at his Los Angeles apartment. Musk would go on to deny allegations of a 'threesome' with Heard and Delevingne.

Grimes

In 2018, Musk began dating Grimes. They share two children. The name of their son, who was born in May 2020, was a topic of discussion on Twitter. Their second baby, a girl child, was born via a surrogate. Musk and Grimes would split in September 2021 after being together for three years.

Natasha Bassett

Australian actress Natasha Bassett is said to be in a relationship with Musk after the latter's break up with Grimes in September 2021.