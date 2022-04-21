Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Billionaire Elon Musk's shocking connection to Hollywood ex-couple revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELONOFFICIALL Elon Musk may appear to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial in Virginia

Johnny Depp had sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for publishing an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018. The Aquaman actress wrote an essay in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." In the aftermath, Depp filed a defamation case against her which has now taken centre stage in a Court in Fairfax, Virginia. Both parties have been making claims against each other in the Court and many shocking details from the Hollywood ex-couple's lives have been making headlines yet again.

Read: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: 10 shocking allegations actors and ex-couple made against each other

It is being said that billionaire Elon Musk will also be appearing to testify in the defamation case filed by Depp against his ex-wife. But what has Musk got to do with the court case?

Musk's name first surfaced in connection with Depp and Heard back in 2020 during a trial in the UK. Depp alleged that Heard, Musk and model Cara Delevigne had a 'threesome' in his home in Los Angeles in 2016. At that time Depp was away in Australia and the ex-couple was still married. Musk has categorically denied such claims made via Court documents. “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this," Musk said.

It is also reported that Musk and Heard were dating each other shortly after she filed for divorce from Depp in 2016. Musk agreed to date Heard after she filed for divorce from Depp but denied any prior connection with her. "I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after filing for divorce. I was never close to her during her marriage," Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said.

During the recent trial in a Virginia Court, Depp's lawyers showed footage of Heard having late-night "meetings" with Musk. To further the evidence, there are moments from elevator footage where the Heard doesn't have clothes on and she is only covered with a blanket. She shows physical affection to Musk.

Depp has also alleged that 127 Hours actor James Franco also had an affair with Heard while they were still married. It remains to be seen whether these claims made on behalf of Depp are proven true or not.