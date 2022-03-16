Elon Musk changed his name to Elona Musk on Twitter after challenging Vladimir Putin to a fight, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ ELON MUSK A picture of SpaceX founder Elon Musk

Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, tech billionaire Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat. "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Do you accept this fight?" he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president. After this, fans were curious to see Musk has changed his name to Elona on Twitter. Here's why it happened.

Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov called Musk "effeminate" in a Telegram post. The latter shared a screenshot of the Chechen leader 's post on his Twitter handle. Kadyrov is an ally of Russia and hit out at Musk for throwing a challenge of a fight with Putin. Kadyrov also advised Musk not to compare his strength to Putin's.

"Elon Musk, a word of advice. Don't measure your strength against that of Putin. Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent," Kadyrov said, using Vladimir Putin's middle name. He also proposed that Musk train at one of the facilities in the Chechen Republic before he fights Putin.

In response to this, Musk not only changed his name To Elona Musk on Twitter but also wrote, "Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona (sic)."

