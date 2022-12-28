Elon Musk allegedly compared him to Batman; netizens slam the Twitter chief

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SEUDINHEIRO Elon Musk allegedly compared him to Batman

The Twitter space has been completely changed and is undergoing many changes every day after Elon Musk's takeover. The Tesla Chief never fails to create news for one reason or another. He's now making waves on the internet after posting a photo of Batman gazing over Gotham City. The post, however, did not go over well with Twitter users, who assumed he was comparing himself to the superhero after reading the description and massively mocked him.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a picture of Batman looking over Gotham City. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Some nights..."

As soon as he shared the post, it went viral in no time. It received over 7 lakh likes and dozens of responses from Twitter users. People assumed Elon was comparing himself to Batman and chastised him for it in the comments section.

"I agree with you I just love it that people can take a bat to the person who purchased the platform to allow them to say these "winged" comments & to be heroes or villains themselves. This to me is comical." one user wrote.

Another user tweeted, "You sir, are the snowflake, not the batman." A third user wrote, "With all the criticism about this post has anyone considered that Elon might be calling on Batman to help him in his situation from giving us free speech and trying to maintain who he really is; which he is entitled to be as you are and I—flawed? BatMAN needed aid at times too."

A user also wrote, "Batman donated all his money to help with earthquake relief You spent 44 billion dollars because you didn't like some Twitter rules rather than helping people You are not the same."

For the unaware, Elon Musk purchased social media giant Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.

