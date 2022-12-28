Indore restaurant serves bones in veg biryani, owner in trouble after customer files complaint

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Indore restaurant serves bones in veg biryani

A customer in Indore ordered vegetable biryani and he found pieces of bone in his dish. After the incident, cops in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, booked the restaurant owner for serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian. Netizens are infuriated by the news and are expressing their outrage on social media.

According to ANI, the complainant, Akash Dubey, ordered a plate of veg biryani from a restaurant in Indore's Vijay Nagar area. He then objected about it to the management and workers of the restaurant, who afterwards expressed regret to him. Akash later filed a FIR at the Vijay Nagar police station.

"Vijay Nagar police has registered an FIR under Section 298 against the restaurant manager Swapnil Gujrati. At present, the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sampat upadhyay told ANI.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a man had ordered vegetarian food packages from a restaurant in Arni town, Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu. He claimed to have discovered a rat's head in one of the plates. He placed an order for 35 food packs from Sri Balaji Bhavan, a vegetarian restaurant, for a family gathering. He said that one of the visitors discovered what seemed to be a rat's head in a beetroot dish and claimed it was a round bone like object. When he arrived at the restaurant with the package, he confronted the owner and staff about the inclusion of the round, bone-like thing in a vegetarian dish. He accused the hotel managers of unsanitary food preparation. The Arni Town police station intervened and sent a team to resolve the conflict. The customer reported the incident to the police, who began a probe.

