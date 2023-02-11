OMG! Blinkit customer finds rat inside bread packet, here’s how the company replied

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NITINA14261863 Man finds rat inside bread packet delivered by Blinkit

Apps such as Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto have made life easier for people with urgent grocery requirements who just can't run to the market last minute. While the super-fast delivery services are impressive and convenient, there have been many incidents where customers have complained that they received expired or bad quality items.

This viral post shared on Twitter by Blinkit customer Nitin Arora will leave you both cringing in revulsion and reconsider your future use of grocery delivery apps. In his tweet, Arora recounted the unpleasant experience of ordering bread through Blinkit only to receive a live rat in the package.

The reason for how the rat got inside the bread package is unknown, but it is surprising that neither the person packing the order nor the delivery agent noticed the rodent. In addition to displaying the alarming bread packet, the post features a screenshot demonstrating the inadequate customer service provided by Blinkit.

“Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where a live rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items. #blinkit #zomato,” the tweet said.

Take a look at the post below:

In response to the incident, the company made a statement in the comments section. "Hello Nitin, we apologize for the unpleasant experience you had. Please private message us with your registered contact number or Order ID so we can investigate further," Blinkitcares tweeted in reply to his post.

A user took to the comments to share a video of the live rat inside the bread packet delivered by Blinkit. Another Twitter user named Arjun mentioned in the comments that he had a similar experience with Blinkit and the store from where the products are dispatched was in an unhygienic condition.

"Same issue with me I received the rotten goods from Blinkit and not getting any support from Customer service then I decided to visit their store where they dispatch the orders no wonder if rat was found in a packet the store was totally messed up and full of insects and garbage," Arun wrote.

To his tweet, Blinkit replied saying, "Hi Arjun, apologies for the inconvenience. If you're referring to a particular incident, please share your registered mobile number or Order ID via DM, so we can look into it."

Here's how other Twitter users reacted to the post:

Image Source : TWITTERTwitter reacts to Blinkit customer's horrifying experience

If the user’s complaint is genuine and in fact, a rat was found inside a food packet, it is highly shocking and must be looked into.

Read More Trending News