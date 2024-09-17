Woman sarpanch delivers speech in fluent English in front of IAS officer Tina Dabi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/SCREENSHOT Sarpanch welcomed Tina Dabi

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who was recently transferred to Rajasthan’s Barmer, is back in the spotlight after her reaction to a woman sarpanch's speech, which went viral. At a function in Barmer, where she was a guest of honour, the village head’s fluent English amazed Dabi.

The event took a surprising turn when the Sarpanch, dressed in traditional Rajputi attire in 'ghoonghat', began her welcome speech in fluent English. The Sarpanch, identified as Sonu Kanwar from Barmer, delivered her address with such proficiency that it left Tina Dabi astonished. "I am glad to be part of this day. First of all, I welcome our collector Tina ma'am. Being a woman, it's an honour to welcome Tina ma'am," she was heard saying at the function.

Who is Tina Dabi?

Dabi, a 2016-batch officer, was recently posted as Barmer District Collector. This new role comes at a time when her husband, IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, has been assigned as the District Collector of Jalore, which is approximately 150 km from Barmer.

She was the topper of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam on her first attempt. Beginning her administrative career as an Assistant Collector in Ajmer in 2017, Dabi’s career has been marked by a series of significant achievements. Her previous marriage to fellow IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, which was widely covered in the media, ended in 2020 after two years. Dabi’s rise through the ranks remains a subject of public fascination, particularly as her younger sister, Ria Dabi, also made headlines by securing an all-India rank of 15 in the UPSC examination of 2020.

