IIT Bombay student shares insights on campus life, calls it tech nerd’s paradise

A student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has recently gone viral after sharing his first impressions of campus life on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Vijendra Kumar Vaishya, who is pursuing a master's degree in computer science, described IIT Bombay as a “tech nerd’s paradise,” drawing attention for his engaging and detailed account of his experiences.

Having spent a month at IIT Bombay, Vijendra posted a thread on X, giving insights into what life is like in the institute's renowned Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department. In his post, he praised the lively atmosphere, where students are always engrossed in their laptops, often accompanied by coffee. “The CSE department is like a tech nerd’s paradise. Everywhere you look, people are coding away on laptops, sipping coffee, with plenty of chill spots around to relax,” he wrote.

Vijendra also expressed his appreciation for the supportive academic environment. He highlighted the helpful lab staff and approachable seniors, who are always willing to assist without hesitation. “The lab crew is amazing—no matter what question you have, they’re happy to help. Seniors are always around, and they’re not even grumpy about it!” he noted with enthusiasm.

While describing his living situation, Vijendra admitted that although the hostel rooms are "cozy," he often finds himself staying up late in the CSE department, which remains open 24/7 for students. “Hostel rooms are nice, but honestly, I end up crashing at the CSE department all night because it’s always open and perfect for late-night study sessions,” he shared.

Campus life, according to Vijendra, comes with significant freedoms. In his thread, he highlighted the absence of hostel curfews, even for girls’ hostels, which he described as a welcome change. “There’s no hostel curfew. Yes, you read that right—even the girls' hostels don’t lock up!” he mentioned.

One of the more surprising aspects of his schedule is that classes are held only twice a week, which gives him plenty of time for personal projects and other activities. Food on campus is also convenient, with 24/7 delivery services available. However, Vijendra humorously warned that students will likely find themselves too busy to pursue a social life. “Forget dating—you’ll be in a serious relationship with labs, assignments, and events,” he joked.

In addition to the academic and social aspects, Vijendra praised the campus amenities, which include a gym, tennis courts, a hospital, and a swimming pool, adding that they offer the perfect balance between work and relaxation. “If you’re not studying, you’re probably hitting the gym or swimming,” he added.



