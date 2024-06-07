PM Modi hails educational progress as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi rank among top 150 in QS World University Rankings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi chairs a meeting in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significant qualitative improvements in India's education sector over the last decade, reflected in the QS World University Rankings. He commended students, faculty, and institutions for their dedication and emphasised plans to further boost research and innovation. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have achieved notable positions in the QS World University Rankings 2025. IIT Bombay climbed to 118th from 149th last year, while IIT Delhi rose to the 150th position, up 47 ranks.

MIT retains top spot globally

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) continues to hold the top global rank for the 13th consecutive year in the QS rankings.

ALSO READ | QS World University Rankings 2025: IITs in top 150, DU's rank improved; check list of top Institutes

Delhi University recognised for employability

Delhi University (DU) was ranked 44th globally for the employability of its graduates, underscoring its strength in employment outcomes.

Comprehensive evaluation criteria

The QS rankings are based on multiple parameters including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, International Research Network, Employment Outcomes, and Sustainability.

India’s representation in Asia

India has the third-largest representation in Asia with 46 ranked universities, following Japan and China. Of these, 61% of Indian universities improved their ranks, 24% maintained their positions, and 9% saw a drop. Three universities are new entries.

ALSO READ | QS World Rankings 2025: Top 10 Globally Ranked Institutes

Improvement in research impact

Significant improvement was seen in research impact among Indian universities, with 37 institutions showing better performance in Citations per Faculty.

Internationalisation challenges

Despite the progress, Indian universities still face challenges in internationalization and global engagement.

IIT Bombay leads nationally

IIT Bombay, leading nationally at 118th, has shown substantial improvement in research quality and reputation. It ranks 131st in Academic Reputation and has advanced significantly in Employer Reputation and Citations per Faculty.

Research growth at IIT Bombay

From 2018 to 2022, IIT Bombay generated 143,800 citations from 15,905 academic papers, focusing primarily on Engineering & Technology and Natural Sciences. Thirty percent of its research is published in top academic journals, surpassing global and national averages.

IIT Delhi’s research impact

IIT Delhi also improved in research impact, publishing 16,439 academic papers with 221,496 citations from 2018 to 2022. Twenty-nine percent of its research is published in top journals, highlighting its quality.

ALSO READ | Top 10 QS ranking Indian Institutes as per QS World Rankings 2025

Other notable improvements

Other institutions showing improved ranks include Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at 211, IIT-Kharagpur at 222, and IIT-Madras at 227. However, Banaras Hindu University and OP Jindal University saw their ranks remain unchanged or decline.

National Education Policy (NEP) impact

Jessica Turner, QS Chief Executive, acknowledged the bold implementation of India's National Education Policy (NEP) as a key factor in modernizing the education system. Emphasizing sustainability, global engagement, and employability will shape the future of India's higher education landscape.

QS’s commitment to global higher education

Turner reaffirmed QS’s commitment to supporting the global higher education community and India's strides towards academic excellence, innovation, and global influence with the release of the 21st edition of the QS World University Rankings.