After Dhanush-Aishwarya & Nitish Bhardwaj's separation news, netizens ask if divorce is new trend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhanush-Aishwarya, Nitish Bhardwaj, Samantha-Naga Chaitanya

Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce jolted their fans and now, another south superstar - Dhanush announced his separation from wife Aishwaryaa. A few hours after that, the news of 'Mahabharata' actor Nitish Bhardwaj filing for divorce surprised everyone. And last week it was Hollywood star couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that they have decided to go separate ways. Hearing about so many separation and divorce news, netizens are wondering if divorce is 'a new trend' in the entertainment industry.

Reacting to divorce news, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages." Likewise, a Twitter user said, "Wonder yesterday, deaths were being reported, today divorces i.e. earlier Dhanush, now Nitish Bhardwaj? Should have some conditions that if children, cannot divorce because lives will be affected & parents can divorce once children turn till 25 years of age. #NitishBharadwaj (sic)."

"Recently Dhanush Divorced Aishwarya Rajnikanth and Today I read about the Mahabharata's Krishna Nitish Bhardwaj announcing his divorce.... Is Divorce the New Trend?" wrote another.

An Instagram user commented "Divorce kaa season chal raha hai....amir khan, Samantha, dhanush, ab ye mahashay. Two divorce announcements in a single day." A section of social media users also came out in support of the stars and urged everyone to respect their privacy.

A Twitter user also wrote, "Ordinary man and played the role of Shri Krishna in the serial. Everyone needs God so there is no need to raise this issue in the name of Shri Krishna to make news."

"That marriages are a part of life and are definitely not a prison. People can move out of it if things don't work out," wrote another.

For the unversed, Dhanush announced on Monday night that he and his wife Aishwaryaa have decided to separate after 18 years of togetherness. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," he posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, B.R. Chopra's 'Mahabharata' actor Nitish Bharadwaj also revealed in a Tuesday interview to an outlet that he "filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019," with wife Smita after 12 years of marriage.

Dhanush married the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth-- Aishwaryaa in 2004. The couple shares two sons named Yatra and Linga. Speaking about Nitish Bharadwaj, the actor who played the role of Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's 'Mahabharata' married Smita Gate, an IAS officer in 2009 and they have twin daughters. The actor was earlier married to Monisha Patil, daughter of Vimla Patil, then editor of Femina. The two who got separated in 2005 have two children, a son and daughter.

Whereas, Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, who announced that they are ending their marriage met and started dating in 2005, before tying the knot in late 2017. They share two children -- son Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola. Taking to Instagram, Momoa, 42, posted a joint statement with Bonet, 54, saying that they are going their separate ways after four years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception. feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage," the statement read.

The two said they are announcing their breakup "not because we think it's newsworthy" but so they can go about their lives "with dignity and honesty."

--with ANI inputs