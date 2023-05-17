550 ITI Berhampur students recruited by India’s leading lifts, escalators company

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Johnson Lifts and Escalators recruited 550 students from Industrial Training Institute in Berhampur, Odisha.

Johnson Lifts and Escalators, India’s leading manufacturer of lifts and escalators, has recruited 550 students from Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur, Odisha, in a two-day long drive on May 16 and 17 at the campus.

The students have been recruited for the Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar units of the company. Johnson Lifts and Escalators was started 60 years ago, in 1963. It manufactures small home lifts to large lifts for commercial buildings and public utilities. It was the first company to have its own manufacturing facility for escalators in India. It is the only company that manufactures commercial and heavy-duty escalators since 2010.

A team of 10 HR managers from all over India participated in this recruitment drive. In all, 720 ITI students took part in the recruitment drive for the posts of fitter, electrician, electronics mechanic, technician mechatronics, instrument mechanic, diesel mechanic, motor mechanic, vehicle machinist, turner, tractor mechanic, and painter (G).

Out of them, 550 students, including 139 girls were selected. Prof. Ashok Kumar Ganguli, Director, IISER, Berhampur participated in the final day of the drive, when offer letters were distributed. He advised students to be dedicated to their jobs and attain bigger heights. Chitra A, Manager- HR, Johnson Lifts & Escalators, congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal, ITI Berhampur, wished the students a glorious career and asked them to bring a good name to their alma mater.

