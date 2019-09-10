The Zoya Factor has even Virat Kohli promoting it. TikTok waala Virat Kohli, we clarify

The 'gareebon ka' Virat Kohli is Gaurav Arora, who has earned quite a name for himself in the Tik Tok universe.

Sonam Kapoor's 'The Zoya Factor' has hit the right chord with the audience not only for its storyline and treatment of its characters, but also for short, quirky promos.

In the latest outburst of creativity, a video shows a Virat Kohli-lookalike kissing a pendant with Zoya aka Sonam's picture on it, wishing for good luck, before going out to bat.

Sonam Kapoor shared the video on Instagram.

Gaurav Arora aka farzi Virat Kohli's resemblance to the captain of the Indian cricket team is uncanny.

The Zoya Factor traces how Zoya Solanki becomes Team India's lucky charm -- in a country where people love and live Cricket.

Dulquer Salmaan plays the skipper of the Indian cricket team, and her love interest, in the movie.

Has Virat Kohli seen this video?