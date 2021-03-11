Video of Bengaluru woman's scuffle with Zomato delivery boy goes viral, Twitter demands full version

Image Source : TWITTER/HCHANDRANEE Hitesha Chandranee

Wednesday, Twitter was abuzz with tweets about Zomato after Hitesha Chandranee a model-turned-makeup artiste posted a video clip on social media platforms alleging an assault on her by the food delivery man. Chandranee had posted a video clip on social media, alleging that she was hit by a Zomato delivery executive on Tuesday following an argument over delayed food delivery. In the four-minute video clip posted on Instagram and Twitter, Chandranee could be seen with a bloody gash on her nose, claiming that the delivery executive had attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order.

Zomato was quick to respond to her video assuring that they are "in touch with her and are providing our complete support through necessary medical care and investigation." The food delivery app also confirmed to have "delisted" the delivery partner from their platform. The matter accelerated quickly and soon after Bengaluru Police arrested the delivery man.

While many lauded Chandranee for highlighting the matter on social media, others demanded to know the full version of the incident which includes the delivery man's story too. "There is always 2 side of the story only the one which is more screamed seems to be true but u should also hear the other side #Zomato," a user tweeted. "Where is that delivery boy video. We see only one part. What about second part," asked another. "There can be other side to the story as well. If you are hearing the woman's side, then hear from the delivery guy's side also. #Zomato. Do not presume men as guilty until proven innocent," wrote another user on Twitter.

For the unversed, Chandranee, claimed in the video that she had placed an order at 3.30 p.m. on March 9, which was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 p.m. After she did not receive her order on time, she got in touch with Zomato's customer support, and asked them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel it.

According to her, when the delivery executive, whom she identified as Kamaraj, came to her flat, she asked him to wait as she was speaking to a customer care representative, which is when she says he started abusing her.

"I gave him a choice, saying I do not need the order so you can take it. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying 'Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here'," she alleged.

Chandranee added that she tried to shut the door but he pushed it back, took her order from the table and punched her on the face before running away. Alleging that she has suffered a nasal bone fracture, Chandranee said, "I was given high power antibiotics and painkillers because of which I am able to talk. My nose bleeds as soon as I start talking."

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

--with inputs from IANS