Miss you Irrfan Khan! Tributes pour in from Netizens on actor's first death anniversary

April 29, 2020, was marked as the black day when Irrfan Khan lost his battle with life and passed away. Today marks the first death anniversary of the remarkable Bollywood actor. For those unversed, Irrfan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor was admitted to the hospital for colon infection and he had been battling cancer since 2018. One year has already passed but the void still remains in the heart of his family, friends, and fans. This is the reason why social media on Thursday was filled with tributary posts and pictures, all made in order to remember the late 'Angrezi Medium' actor. On one hand, where some shared unseen pictures and dialogues, others treated everyone with some of his movie clips.

Have a look at how Netizens reacted to Irrfan Khan's death anniversary:

There's no doubt about the fact that Irrfan will remain in our hearts forever and always!