Michelin-starred chef Karunesh Khanna reportedly admit using chicken cubes in veg dishes

Michelin-starred chef Karunesh Khanna

Michelin-starred chef Karunesh Khanna, who is known for his haute cuisine curries has reportedly confessed using chicken cubes to his vegetarian dishes. Khanna, whose cuisines are loved by celebrities such as David Beckham and Charlize Theron reportedly used shop-bought chicken to add the required flavour.

The executive chef of the Tamarind chain of Indian restaurants also allegedly used the Knorr cubes in vegetarian and vegan meals without the information of customers, reported UK’s Daily Mail. After six staff members complained against him, Khanna, allegedly told a manager: ‘Guests don’t need to know.’

The case came to public knowledge during an employment tribunal case in Central London’s Soho brought by a former assistant manager. Actually, the person lost his job after he informed his bosses about the use of chicken cubes. Even when the issue came to the notice of Tamarind’s director Fateh Dhaliwal, he backed the chef.

In the hearing on September 23, the judge ruled that the former assistant manager was unfairly sacked and that he should be compensated, limited to one month’s wages of around £2,500 (over Rs two lakh).