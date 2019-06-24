Monday, June 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Michelin-starred chef Karunesh Khanna reportedly admit using chicken cubes in veg dishes

Michelin-starred chef Karunesh Khanna reportedly admit using chicken cubes in veg dishes

Michelin-starred chef Karunesh Khanna reportedly used shop-bought chicken to add the required flavour.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 15:01 IST
Representative News Image

Michelin-starred chef Karunesh Khanna

Michelin-starred chef Karunesh Khanna, who is known for his haute cuisine curries has reportedly confessed using chicken cubes to his vegetarian dishes. Khanna, whose cuisines are loved by celebrities such as  David Beckham and Charlize Theron reportedly used shop-bought chicken to add the required flavour.

The executive chef of the Tamarind chain of Indian restaurants also allegedly used the Knorr cubes in vegetarian and vegan meals without the information of customers, reported UK’s Daily Mail. After six staff members complained against him, Khanna, allegedly told a manager: ‘Guests don’t need to know.’

View this post on Instagram

Teamwork at Tamarind. Our open kitchen brings together many traditions of regional Indian cooking.

A post shared by Tamarind of Mayfair (@tamarindofmayfair) on

The case came to public knowledge during an employment tribunal case in Central London’s Soho brought by a former assistant manager. Actually, the person lost his job after he informed his bosses about the use of chicken cubes. Even when the issue came to the notice of Tamarind’s director Fateh Dhaliwal, he backed the chef.

In the hearing on September 23, the judge ruled that the former assistant manager was unfairly sacked and that he should be compensated, limited to one month’s wages of around £2,500 (over Rs two lakh).

 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  