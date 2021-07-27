Little girl imitating Mirabai Chanu's Olympic victory wins netizen's hearts, including athlete herself

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MIRABAI CHANU Little girl imitating Mirabai Chanu's Olympic victory wins netizen's hearts, including the athlete

Mirabai Chanu who took home India’s first Olympic medal in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics has become a source of inspiration to many. As India celebrated the win, actors Samantha Akkineni and Tiger Shroff went ahead as they tried to emulate by example in the gym. Not just Bollywood celebrities but even kids joined in the celebrations. A video of the little girl imitating Mirabai has gone viral on the Internet.

On Monday, weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam took to Twitter to post a video of the girl lifting weights as a video of Mirabai competing in the Olympics plays in the background.

Sharing the video he wrote, "Junior @mirabai_chanu this is called the inspiration."

Take a look:

Mirabai Chanu praised the video and said, "So cute. Just love this."

The video has left netizens hearts melting. Check out their reactions here: