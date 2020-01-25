Twitterverse can totally relate to this clever candy guy

Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2020 17:06 IST
All of the internet and all of the world's population can totally relate to the video of a kid who sneakily sucks on a candy ring during his school prayer. The 30-second-clip has gone viral, and has been winning the love of the internet -- because every person must have done this in their school days, and somehow be proud of it.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter and shared a video of the school kid with the caption, "One can easily relate to."

The viral clip has the boy appearing to be engrossed in singing the prayer, 'Itni Shakti Humein Dena Daata'. But as one looks on a little longer, there is a candy ring on his index finger. The kid sucks it whenever he gets a chance to.

Twitterverse concurs.

What do you think?

 

