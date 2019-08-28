Image Source : TWITTER Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala teaser: UP Police's humorous take on road safety amuses internet

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala teaser has now been shared by UP Police on its Twitter handle saying something Ayushman Khurana will regret. While users are now making fiercely fun comments on this post and this post is going viral with great speed.

The teaser is shared by the official website of UP100, Uttar Pradesh Police with a very fun and learning caption shared by the teaser. It says, "If the helmet had been worn, it would not have happened... That's why one must always wear a helmet!' Now, this tweet is being shared by a lot of people. The teaser for the film 'Bala' was released recently.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala revolves around a prematurely balding man, which is being essayed by Ayushmann. The film which also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and is scheduled to release on November 22. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is basking in the glory of National Award won for Andhadhun.

Ayushmann Khurrana is without any doubt on a roll at the movies. 2018 has been a game-changing year for the actor, with movies like ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’. He was recently awarded the National Award as well, for his exceptional performance in Andhadhun.

After these two exceptional movies, he is now coming up with ‘Dream Girl’, where he very smoothly manages to get into the skin of a female character as he plays ‘Pooja’. And just when things seemed to be enough, comes the teaser of Bala, which is another anticipated movie of his. Bala deals with the subject of loss of hair and the day to day problems a man goes through with zero to less hair.

