YouTube 'Playables' for Premium subscribers launched | How does it work?

YouTube, a video streaming platform owned by Google is coming up with a new feature named ‘Playables’, which aims to allure the users to subscribe to paid Premium service. Playables feature has been introduced to dedicate a section within the YouTube app and desktop website, providing users the ability to play arcade games directly on the streaming platform, terminating the need for downloads.

About Playables feature

Playables is a new distinct section within the YouTube platform which offers the opportunity to engage in arcade games. The new feature will be accessible through the YouTube app or desktop website. The whole idea of coming up with Playables is to enhance the overall user experience while playing games.

Playables: About the interface

Talking about the entering of the Playables, users will encounter two tabs – Home and Browse. The Home tab will showcase the popular titles and a list of recently played games, enabling the user to have quick access to the engaging content.

The Browse tab will further expand the selection, featuring approximately 37 games, and will be added in the coming time.

Initial game on Playables

Initially, the platform will come loaded with games like Daily Solitaire, Brain Out, Angry Birds and Showdown. Although the current library is relatively smaller than expected, YouTube will further plan to expand the game selection in the future.

Playable feature’s access to beta testing and Premium subscriber access

Playables is currently under beta testing and it is exclusively available to a selected group of YouTube Premium subscribers.

The platform further intends to gradually extend access to Playables for bigger audiences in the coming months. The feature will be made available to the masses by March 28, 2024. Which, YouTube will evaluate its performance before deciding on its future.

YouTube's AI music experiment

YouTube is experimenting with new generative AI features which will enable users to create music tracks by using simple inputs like a text prompt or a hummed tune. The company has introduced ‘Dream Track’, which is an experiment on YouTube Shorts- and it is powered by Google DeepMind's advanced music generation model, named ‘Lyria’.

YouTube has introduced Playables and is on with the ongoing experiments with generative AI that highlight the platform's commitment towards enhancing of user engagement and exploring innovative features.

