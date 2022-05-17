Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp updates Status section, know how it works

WhatsApp has been aggressively working towards upgrading the platform by bringing in a number of updates and new features. Recently the platform added features like a 2GB limit for file sharing, emoji reactions to chat, upgraded group size and more.

One of the most appreciated updates was the one which gave the group admins, the ability to delete the messages in the chat, enabling them to clear the group when they do not find any message appropriate and help the admin to maintain the decorum in the group.

Now, if we believe the new leak, the platform is planning to upgrade the Status section.

According to WaBetaInfo, the platform has spotted a new feature on WhatsApp which enables the user to add links to any website in the Status section. Although a user could already do this on the platform, with the new update WhatsApp will start to show the previews of the link when you copy-paste it on your Status.

It is reported that the new feature has been spotted on the iOS version of WhatsApp, and it is claimed by the sources that the new feature is expected to release for both Android and Windows versions in the coming time.

WhatsApp has been on the relay to upgrade the platform with all-new features which is making it more productive and useful- like upgrading the group sizes, admin rights upgradation, heavy file-sharing capabilities and more. Indeed the app is working towards competing with other texting platforms like Telegram which has been offering this kind of feature for quite some time now.