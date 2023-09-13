Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces WhatsApp Channels across India

Follow us on Image Source : META WhatsApp Channels

Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, made an exciting announcement on Wednesday, revealing the launch of WhatsApp Channels in India and more than 150 countries. WhatsApp Channels represent a novel one-way broadcast feature designed to provide users with a private means of receiving updates from individuals and organizations that hold significance for them, all within the familiar WhatsApp platform.

Zuckerberg expressed his enthusiasm for this new development by stating, "Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world."

Users will find Channels conveniently located in a new tab labelled "Updates," alongside the existing Status feature and the channels they choose to follow. This organization ensures that users can easily access the content that matters most to them.

The rollout of WhatsApp Channels will occur gradually across the globe in the coming weeks, with Meta promising ongoing enhancements and expansions based on user feedback. Additionally, Meta plans to enable anyone to create their own channel in the coming months, further democratizing this communication tool.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated their partnership with WhatsApp for the launch of Channels, with a particular focus on leveraging the platform for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This marquee event, scheduled to commence in October, will see the official Indian cricket team WhatsApp Channel serving as a hub for generating excitement and rallying support.

Renowned music sensation Diljit Dosanjh also expressed his personal excitement for WhatsApp Channels, as it provides a platform for sharing crucial life updates and self-expression through beloved WhatsApp features like videos, photos, and polls.

It's important to note that Channels operate independently of traditional chats, offering users a discreet and private means of staying connected with their chosen sources of information and entertainment. The privacy of who you follow remains confidential, providing a secure and user-friendly experience for all WhatsApp users. This innovative feature represents a significant step forward in the evolution of WhatsApp as a multifaceted communication tool.

Inputs from IANS

