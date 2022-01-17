vivo for Education- An initiative announced to support the education of 100 under-privileged students

Follow us on Image Source : PR vivo

vivo, a global smartphone brand has recently announced its collaboration with Protean (formerly known as NSDL), to come up with the new phase of the 'vivo For Education' program. As part of the initiative, vivo is set to provide 100 vivo smartphones (worth INR 10 lakhs) and a cash scholarship worth INR 1.5 lakhs to support the education of 100 underprivileged kids across the nation. Students who are studying in class 11th will be provided with a vivo smartphone and a cash scholarship.

In alignment with the Government of India's objective of supporting education, the program aims at bridging the social and fiscal divide, so that the students from low-income families may get the support to continue their education. The activity will equip children with a smartphone which could help them to achieve an enriching learning experience during this phase of long-distance education culture due to the rising risk of covid and other variants.

Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India said, “In this time of distance learning, smartphones are a lifeline to students. As a brand, we strongly believe that technology can simplify work, help education and knowledge acquisition, support passions, and beyond. We are delighted to find ways to help more and more students realize their dreams. We endeavour to bring joy in their learning and a smile on their faces.”

Earlier, vivo supported 100 underprivileged students by providing vivo smartphones for their online education and provided cash scholarships worth INR 8L to over 65 students as part of ‘vivo For Education’ initiative.