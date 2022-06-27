Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Track your Period on WhatsApp now: Read to know-how

Sirona, an Indian feminine hygiene brand has introduced Period Tracker on WhatsApp for women, to keep a check on the menstruation cycle. Claimed as an easy-to-use WhatsApp Period Tracking tool will show the menstruators across demographics and geographies to keep a tab on their periods just by sending a “Hi” to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account. The users can save the number +919718866644.

Built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, the Sirona Period Tracker runs on a super-intuitive chatbot interface that makes the experience smooth and engaging for the user.

The new Period tracker on WhatsApp could track three goals

Track periods

Conceive

Avoid pregnancy

How will it track the cycle?

Once the user enters the basic details about their periods and last period details, the chatbot will maintain the record and share the reminders and upcoming cycle dates as per the user’s goal.

Sirona further launched the Sirona App in the recent past, which offers a complete ecosystem for menstruators around menstrual health and hygiene. The App offers e-commerce, educational content, community engagement and an in-built period tracker. It further has a “Sisterhood” community to discuss matters close to their heart without any judgement or fear.