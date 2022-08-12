Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched at Rs 17,999: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds which are priced at Rs 17,999. The new premium earbuds are available to purchase at Samsung's official website, along with the leading online and offline retail stores from August 16 onwards.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with 24bit hi-fi sound quality, along with the enhanced 360 immersive audio and intelligent Audio Noise Cancelation (ANC). The quality of sound gets compromised when played from a source device on a Bluetooth TWS. With the new Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), Galaxy Buds2 Pro minimizes the perceptual sound loss and processes steady and high-quality sound.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro is powered by Dolby Atmos along with Direct Multi-Channel [5.1, 7.1, Dolby Atmos] and three high SNR mics and increased windshield area (almost twice) in Galaxy Buds2 Pro filter out 40% more unwanted noise, making an ‘already’ quiet environment quieter.

The new Buds2 Pro is 15% smaller in size, has increased airflow between the vent hole and nozzle grill decreases muffing sound and the 3-mic system under an aerodynamic design maximizes voice clarity during calls.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro could connect with other Galaxy devices including Samsung televisions and supports an Auto Switch feature for the transition from watching a show to answering a call, with just the touch of a finger. SmartThings Find integration helps you locate your Galaxy Buds2 Pro faster, just in case you happen to misplace them, whether they are inside their cradle or not.

Price, Offer and Availability

Galaxy Buds2 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 and buyers can further avail of Rs 3,000 cashback from all leading banks bringing the effective price to Rs 14,999. Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available in Graphite, White and Bora Purple colours.

Additionally, on pre-booking Galaxy Buds2 Pro, customers can purchase a Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth Rs. 2,999 at a discounted price of just Rs 499. Customers will be eligible for easy finance options and get up to Rs. 3,000 when exchanging old devices.

