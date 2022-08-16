Paytm partners with Samsung Store to deploy smart PoS devices and more offers Paytm Postpaid

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Paytm

Paytm, a leading digital payments and financial services company has partnered with Samsung authorized stores across India. The partnership will facilitate smart payments and Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later) at retail outlets through the deployment of PoS devices.

With this new partnership, Paytm will let the consumers make digital payments seamlessly at Samsung Authorized stores spread across the country.

Also, customers can purchase Samsung devices — laptops, smartphones, television sets, smart watches, refrigerators and more, from any authorized store located in India and will be able to pay via a host of flexible payment options offered by Paytm including— Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid, Paytm Wallet, along with other major debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards.

The option to pay using Paytm Postpaid or ‘Buy now, pay later through PoS devices deployed at Samsung stores will be hugely beneficial to consumers, allowing them to purchase products without having to worry about the budget. Consumers can easily opt for Paytm Postpaid, which is offered in association with financial partners, and get a monthly credit limit of up to Rs 60,000. They can use this credit for buying products at authorized stores and repay through flexible EMIs at low-interest rates. In addition to Paytm Postpaid, consumers can opt for low-cost personal loans up to Rs 2 lakh – offered by Paytm’s financial institution partners – to purchase goods.

To bring further convenience to consumers, Paytm will also offer No Cost EMI options along with attractive offers for payments made through Paytm PoS devices. The company’s PoS devices also bring several exciting features for merchants including simplified billing, integrated payments, targeted promotions and real-time inventory status among others. Paytm PoS devices drive payments as well as transaction confirmations and reconciliation – for sound, visual and print-based merchant solutions.

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Lending & Head Payments - Paytm said, “We continue to drive innovation in the offline payments market and with our PoS devices, merchants are able to drive higher customer loyalty. The partnership with Samsung stores will enable us to further extend the convenience of smart payments to a larger customer base.”

After having pioneered the QR and mobile payments revolution in India, Paytm remains focused on delivering innovative solutions to strengthen its payments ecosystem and empower small businesses. Paytm’s devices like the Paytm Soundbox, Paytm POS devices, all-in-one QR code among others are well-recognized and accepted by merchants across the country. Paytm continues to maintain its leadership in offline payments with rapid growth in merchant base and device adoption, enabling the company to maximize monetization opportunities. As of July 2022, the company has deployed 4.1 million devices across the country.

