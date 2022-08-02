JBL launches Endurance Race TWS earbuds at Rs. 5,999

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds

JBL has added a new earbud under the Endurance series named Race. The new earbuds will have the same durability and comfort as JBL Endurance RUNBT, RUN, SPRINT, JUMP, DIVE and PEAK-II headphones.

JBL Endurance RACE expands the Endurance series in truly wireless selection. Adventure buffs and fitness fanatics alike will love the Endurance RACE’s completely wire-free experience, making it an ideal headphone for scaling a mountain, strolling through the neighbourhood, or biking on the way to work.

JBL’s Pure Bass Performance audio provides athletes with the bold sound they need to push past any physical challenge. RACE earbuds come with Enhancer and Twist Lock design which enables in having a perfect fit and buds will never fall whether you are playing some sport, on an adventure or working out in a gym. RACE’s Ambient Aware technology equips adventurers and everyday gym-goers to stay alert to their surroundings without taking off the headphones and Talk-Thru mode helps in having a conversation without removing the buds from your ears.

Thanks to the IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof material, RACE is ready to endure all weather conditions, sweat and even a good wash after the toughest workouts.

RACE’s durable charging case provides 20 hours of backup power that recharges them on the go taking the total playtime to 30hrs, making it easy to enjoy long stretches of wireless audio. In addition to 10 hours of continuous playback time, the Speed Charge feature provides one hour of power in just 10 minutes, ensuring these headphones can charge up fast for those spur-of-the-moment activities. Athletes will also enjoy RACE’s 3 adjustable ear-tip sizes, which allow for instant customization and ensure a secure comfortable fit.

JBL Endurance RACE features:

● True Wireless

● JBL Pure Bass sound

● TwistLock™ and Enhancer Technologies

● Waterproof and Dustproof with IP67

● 30 Hours of Combined Playback

● 10 Minute Speed Charge

● Touch Control

● Hands-Free Calling

● Ambient Aware and Talk-Thru Technology

● 3 Ear-tip Size Options

● Rugged charging case

Pricing and Availability

JBL Endurance Race is available on the official website of JBL India and at other leading online and retail stores in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 5,999.

